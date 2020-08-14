Rev. Landon Kirkman Owen, Jr.
Morehead City - Rev. Landon Kirkman Owen, Jr. , 89, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Carteret Health Care.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. The family has asked to please remember Landon through an act of kindness to others.
Rev. Owen served three pastorates for 17 years as a United Methodist Minister in Bayville, N.J., Bayport, L.I. and Whitehouse, Queens, N.Y. After training at the Norman Vincent Peale Institute in New York City, he served as a pastoral counselor and marriage and family counselor and director in Greenwich and Stamford, Connecticut for 4 years, and then in Green Bay, Wisconsin at the American Foundation of Religion and Psychiatry for 23 years.
He is survived by his wife, Grace Van Aken Owen of Morehead City; children, April Hope Owen of Long Island, NY, Holly Lee Owen-Pauers and husband Dr. Randy Pauers of New Berlin, WI, and Landon "Keith" Owen and wife Mary Ann of Chantilly, VA; brother, Wayne Pennington Owen and wife Christy of McKinney, TX; five grandchildren, Keith Denis and wife Samantha, Richard Denis, Melissa Hope Owen, Emily Owen and Leah Hope Pauers; and great-grandchild, Delilah Rae Denis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Landon Kirkman Owen, Sr. and Alice Grove Owen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, Inc. 30 E. 33rd St, New York, NY 10016.
