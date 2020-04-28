|
|
Larry A. Williquette
Larry A. Williquette, 79, Twin Bridge, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, on Thursday, April 23, 2020 from a short but well fought battle with cancer. He was born on April 3, 1941 to Frances (Charles) and Alfred Williquette.
Larry was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army Green Berets who served in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed driving truck throughout his life. After retiring, Larry and his wife, Grace, moved "up North" and volunteered on the Stephenson Volunteer Fire Department and Twin Bridge Rescue for many years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially great-grandchildren; hunting, and watching western movies.
Larry is survived by daughters, Cindy (John) Fusek, Christine Grun, Tammy Williquette; and sons, Keith (Debra) Williquette and Shane Williquette; grandchildren, Brandon (Samantha) Vieau, Amanda Vieau (fiancé, Brett), Jessica (Adam) Schnell, Travis Grun (fiancée, Alley), Amanda Greene, Hana Greene, Ashley Butler; eight great-grandchildren; his brothers, Alfred Williquette, John (Dixie) Williquette, Kevin Williquette; sisters, Edie Williquette (fiancé, Bruce) and Joanie (Joe) Ribbens; friend, Mary Anne; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was well loved by many.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Grace Williquette; his mother and father; siblings, Edeth Elaine Williquette and David Rosenberg; children, Tammy and Michael Williquette; and grandson, Matthew Williquette.
The family would like to thank the Bellin Cancer Team and Unity Hospice for their care over the past two months.
A private funeral service will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, followed by a private burial at Fort Howard Cemetery. A Memorial and Celebration of Larry's Life will be held at a later date. To send online condolences, please go to
www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020