Larry J. Alberts
Allouez - Larry J. Alberts, 69, Allouez, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning December 7, 2019. Larry is the son of the late Cletus and Dorothy Alberts and was born on July 9, 1950.
He retired from P&G in 2009 after 30 years of service to the company. Larry loved to golf and was a crossword junkie. His focus was on his three sons.
He is survived by his sons; Ross and Lucas, and their mother Linda Gleason. Three Sisters; Mary (Craig) Thompson, Carrie (Mike) Campbell, Terry (Pete) Delvoe, and sisters on law; Sandy and Bev.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his son Ethan, as well as his brothers Gary and Perry.
Friends may visit after 12:00PM Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, until time of service at 2:00PM. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019