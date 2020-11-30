Larry J. Brice
Bellevue - Larry J. Brice, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was born August 25, 1949, in Green Bay to Doris E. (Klahn) Brice, and the late Gerald J. Brice.
Larry was a graduate of Preble High School, Class of 1967. Shortly after graduation he was drafted in the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. On November 14, 1970, Larry married Linda Tilkens in Green Bay. Following his time in the military, he began his long career with Proctor & Gamble until his retirement in 1999. He also drove school bus for First Student from the 1977 to 2019. Larry was a member of The Vietnam Vets Chapter #224. He loved spending his time making Booyah, going camping, talking with friends, visiting Mark and Cheryl Allen's farm, and going for long rides which earned him the title "Champion of the scenic drive".
Larry is survived by his wife, Linda; his children, Wesley (Amber) Brice, Angela (Lamar) Blindauer; his grandchildren, Brandon Brice, Jared Brice (and Angelica); his great-granddaughter, Emma; his mother, Doris E. Brice; his brothers and sister, Randy (Jane) Brice, Duke (Patty) Brice, Dale (Peggy) Brice, Jill (Dave) Bielinski; his mother-in-law, Geri Tilkens; his dogs, Hans and Greta; his grand-dogs, Gustav and Raven; many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; his father-in-law, Clayton Tilkens; and his grand-dog, Goldie.
By his family's wishes private services were held. On-line condolences may be given by going to www.prokowall.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to benefit The Vietnam Vets Chapter #224, or The Fox Valley Humane Society in Larry's name is greatly appreciated. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
Larry's family extends a special word of thanks to the Bellevue Fire Department, Brown County Sheriff's Department, and County Rescue for all their help.