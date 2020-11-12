1/1
Larry J. Joachim
1943 - 2020
Larry J. Joachim

Green Bay - Larry James Joachim, 77, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, with his family at his side. He was born on March 2, 1943, to the late Desire "Zip" and Margaret "Toots" (Joepeck) Joachim in Green Bay, WI. Larry was a graduate of East High School and worked for the City of Green Bay for 27 years. He was a dedicated and passionate Jehovahs Witness since 1980. Larry was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Larry was hip to new electronics and lit up like a child when new products were released. He was a dedicated father, kind and generous and always willing to give. Most of all, Larry loved Jehovah and his family.

Larry will be sadly missed by his children, Jeffery (Tina) Joachim, Nicole Joachim, Michael (Angie) Joachim, and Sean Joachim; six grandchildren and his sister, Joan La Tour. Larry is further survived by his nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his son, Christopher and brother-in-law, Thomas La Tour.

The family will have a gathering of family and friends at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, 2770 Bay Settlement Rd, from 10:00 a.m. until 11: 00 a.m. On Sunday, November 15, 2020. Casual wear and Packer attire are encouraged. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
