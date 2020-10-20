1/1
Larry L. Bero
1940 - 2020
Larry L. Bero

Green Bay - Larry L. Bero, 80, was peacefully called to Our Lord after a long illness on Monday morning, October 19, 2020. He was born in Green Bay on October 12, 1940 to the late Harry and Lorraine (Boutin) Bero. On August 28, 1987, he married Cheryl Boerner in Green Bay. They were married for 30 years until her death on December 24, 2017. He was a devoted member of the Third Order of the Franciscan Friars. Larry had a strong Catholic faith and attended Mass whenever he could. He loved all of his nieces and nephews. Larry was an avid Packers fan, enjoyed playing chess and had a dry sense of humor.

He is survived by his siblings, Mary (Earl) Rentmeester, Tom Bero, Bonnie (Jeff) Johnson, Robert (Sandie) Bero, Lori (Steve) Froelich, Bill (Sandy) Bero and Tim (Adele) Bero, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jim Blohowiak, Judy Bero and Nancy (Alan) Powers and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and spouse, he was preceded in death by siblings, Luanne Blohowiak and Allen Bero; sister-in-law, Patricia Bero and nephew, Matthew Bero.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Lane, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church with Rev. Mark Vander Steeg officiating. Burial will take place at Fort Howard Memorial Park. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com. DUE TO THE CURRENT PANDEMIC, THE FAMILY REQUESTS THOSE IN ATTENDANCE TO PLEASE WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SAFE SOCIAL DISTANCING.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to everyone who offered their help and prayers. A heartfelt thank you and eternal gratitude goes out to Larry's sisters for all that they did.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
