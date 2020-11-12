1/1
Larry LaCombe
1949 - 2020
Larry LaCombe

Green Bay - Larry J. LaCombe, 71, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, November 10, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving wife and daughter. A lifelong Green Bay resident, Larry was born on January 30, 1949, to Donald and Ellen (Lewis) LaCombe.

In May of 1968, after graduating from Premontre High School, he enlisted in the Marines and served through January of 1971. Larry returned to Green Bay and worked at the Parks Department until his retirement in 2010. On June 7, 1993, he married Annette (Wanek) LaCombe, the love of his life and best friend.

Larry loved the outdoors. He grew up hunting and fishing with his father and brother, instilling in him a life-long love of nature. Camping up north and exploring the bike trails around Wisconsin with family and friends were some of his favorite pastimes. Throughout retirement his love of biking continued and he often completed 20 mile rides along the Fox River and East River trails. He also loved relaxing around the fire in the backyard and enjoyed spending time on the beaches of Lake Michigan. He was always the first one in the water no matter what the temperature. Larry's sense of humor and his appreciation of a good joke will sorely be missed. He was a kind and thoughtful man, always making sure everyone around him was taken care of. He was a true friend, a loving husband and caring father.

He is survived by his wife, Annette; his daughter, Alysia (Stefan King) LaCombe; a brother, Bob (Jenni) LaCombe; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Larry (Sara) Wanek, Sharon (Francis) Stunenske, Joyce Heinz and Jeanne Nejedlo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Ellen LaCombe; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alvin and Dorothy Wanek; a sister, Beryl Anders; a sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Dan Culbertson and a brother-in-law, Mike Nejedlo.

Honoring Larry's request, there will be no service. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Maria DeVilla of the Cancer Team at Bellin Health, as well as his nurse Sam (Samantha) and Dr. Amy James of Unity Hospice for their support and compassionate care.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
