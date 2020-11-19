1/1
Larry LePak
Larry LePak

Abrams - Larry Anthony LePak of Abrams, WI is revving his Harley on the eternal open road. Larry passed away Thursday, November 12th at the age of 70, joining his one true love, Bev (Milquette) LePak, who passed in 2004.

Born in Green Bay, WI on May 24, 1950 to the late Tony and Patricia (Connely) LePak. Larry graduated from Green Bay West High School before devoting 4 years to the U.S. Army, 1968-1971. He married Bev on June 4, 1971 in Menominee, MI and together they raised three children. Since Bev's passing, Larry has enjoyed the gift of two grandchildren.

Larry was full of life and loved sharing his "wisdom" with anyone who would listen - whether at work as a paper company millwright or Up North kayaking with Caden and Josslyn. He was a proud member of the United Textile Workers Local No. 888 of Green Bay as well as L&L Life Coach and Consulting.

Larry's heart of gold changed countless lives, as he always made himself available to walk with people in their time of need. For the ones closest to him he was a great mentor and life coach.

Larry is survived by his three children, Heather (Jason) Braun, Mike LePak (Candy Graves), Chad LePak (Suz Ross); grandchildren, Caden and Josslyn Braun; his sisters Carol Van Frachen and Tina (Cecil) Skenandore; and his brother-in-law Steve Erieau.

He is preceded in death by his soulmate, Bev; parents; brother, Donnie LeMay; sisters, Gloria Zeske and Suzie Erieau; and brother-in-law, Butch Van Frachen.

Honoring Larry is as easy as blasting Midnight Rider or Black Pearl while you drive with the windows down. His memory will live on in the lives he touched.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
Great man
Jody Kirsling
Friend
