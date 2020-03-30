|
|
Larry Ohnesorge
Green Bay - Larry Ohnesorge, 66, Green Bay, passed away peacefully at the the Jack and Engrid Meng Residence, March 25, 2020. Born in Poynette, Wisconsin on December 14, 1953, he is the oldest son of Ronald and Joyce Ohnesorge. He was a graduate of Marshfield Senior High School class of '72. Larry served our country in the United States Army and participated in an Honor Flight this past October. Larry had a variety of careers including with the City of Sturgeon Bay, Sturgeon Bay shipbuilders and finished his career at Proctor and Gamble retiring in 2015. Larry found the love of his life Melody and they married June 2, 2006. He had a larger than life personality and never met a stranger. Larry was a member of the Sturgeon Bay Jaycees and the American Legion. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and musician. He especially enjoyed times spent at the camper in Baileys Harbor and was a sports fan of all the Wisconsin teams.
He is survived by his wife, Melody; parents, Ronald (Joyce) Ohnesorge; children, Stacy Gray, Nick Badtke; siblings, Kathryn (Robert) Grawien, Gary Ohnesorge, Karen (Randy) Hornick, Rhonda Ohnesorge, Jon (Carrie Neumann) Ohnesorge; 6 nieces and nephews, and 5 great nieces and nephews; numerous other family and friends.
Services will be announced at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Unity Hospice and Pastor Joshua Errer from Faith Lutheran Church.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy please direct donations to Unity Hospice in Larry's name.
Please share a memory with the family at www.simplycremationgb.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020