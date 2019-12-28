|
Larry Pennings
Denmark - Larry L. Pennings, 82, Denmark, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. He was born in Green Bay on Dec. 13, 1937, to the late John and Esther (DeDecker) Pennings. Larry graduated from Luxemburg High School in 1955. On June 7, 1958, Larry married Arlene Hermans in Dykesville. Larry started farming at the age of 16. He and Arlene bought their dairy farm in 1963, after being honorably discharged from 8 years of service in the Army Reserve. While working the farm, Larry also sold seed for Garst. Larry was a lifetime member of the Denmark FFA Alumni and served as director and later as president of Hillside Coop Dairy from 1965 to 1988. Larry loved to spend time hunting and fishing.
Larry is survived by his wife, Arlene; children, Sue Pennings Donarski, De Pere, Richard (Kim) Pennings, Denmark, Cheri Diring (Dennis Rozmarynoski), Denmark, Dennis (Linda) Pennings, New Braunfels, TX, Pam (Joe) Pennings O'Connor, Killarney, Ireland, and Rodney (Sara) Pennings, De Pere; grandchildren, Kevin (Sarah) Donarski, Brian Donarski, Chris (Anna) Pennings, Brandon Pennings, Kyle Pennings, Karli Pennings, Andy Diring, Jessi Diring, Alec Pennings, Addy Pennings, Brayden Pennings and Cullen Pennings; great grandchildren, Brendin Donarski, Genevieve Donarski and Ada Pennings; sisters-in-law, Vonnie Pennings, Elaine Pennings and Linda Lipsky; brothers-in-law, George Schmelzer and Darrel (Marlene) Hermans; and many other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and 6 siblings, Mary (Ted) Sterletske, John Pennings, Joyce (Calvin) Abts, Tom Pennings, Barbara Schmelzer and Dick Pennings.
Visitation will be at St. Mary of Glenmore-Stark, 5840 Big Apple Rd., from 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, with Rev. Paul Demuth officiating the Funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019