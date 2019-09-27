|
Larry Rettmann
Seymour - Larry R. Rettmann, 82, of Seymour, passed away Wednesday morning, September 25, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital, Green Bay. He was born January 31, 1937, son of the late William and Clara (Ness) Rettmann. Larry is a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour. Larry grew up on a farm in Isaar and graduated from Seymour High School.
He took a one-year course at vocational school for auto mechanics. Larry then enlisted in the Army for two years serving in the Army Engineer Corps near Carrizozo, New Mexico.
On December 26, 1956, he was united in marriage to Janice Hoefs while he was home on leave from the Army.
He was employed at Shuster Auto Parts in Green Bay, worked at Art Wolk's Service Station, and then several years at Automotive Supply in Seymour and later in Appleton. Larry then worked for Fort Howard Paper Company in Green Bay and retired after 30 years. During his years at Fort Howard he also worked part-time at Tesch Implement in Seymour and poured concrete.
Some of his favorite pastimes were riding motorcycle, working on small engines and fixing most anything else imaginable, and taking a ride each morning to have breakfast with friends. He was a loving husband and caretaker to Janice.
Larry is survived by his wife, Janice; children: Howard (Barbra) Rettmann and their family: Lee (Tonya) Rettmann, Tammy (James) Gaffney, and William Rettmann; Renee (Steve) Hendzel and their family: Craig (Kristine) Hendzel and Abby (Ethem) Ucev; Rhonda (Todd) Mueller and their son, Cory (Jana) Mueller; great-grandchildren: Malachi, Micah, Julian, Hayden, Jack, Brooklyn, and Parker; one brother, Don (Dolores) Rettmann. He is further survived by brothers-in-law: Richard (Janice) Hoefs and Gerald (Karen) Hoefs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: William and Roy.
Friends may call at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 9:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am with Pastor Ty Stoneburner officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed to Larry's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019