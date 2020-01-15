Services
Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home & Alpha Crematory Inc
304 E Division St
Eagle River, WI 54521
(715) 479-4777
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Albert's Catholic Church
4351 County Road B
Land O'Lakes, WI
View Map
Larry Rosner


1940 - 2020
Larry Rosner

Phelps - Larry Rosner, age 79, a resident of Phelps, WI died Friday January 10, 2020. He was born in Phelps, WI on April 1, 1940 to Charles and Margaret Rosner.

Larry was a graduate of Phelps High School. He retired from Green Bay Forge after 40 years. Larry was in the Boilermakers Union of Green Bay. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a fishing guide during the 1950's.

Larry was preceded in death by 3 sisters, 3 brothers and his grandson Brent Rosner. He is survived by his wife of 56 years: Mary Ann "Cuda" Rosner; daughter: Julie (Rick) Valenta of Green Bay, WI; son: Jeff (Lynn) Rosner of Black Creek, WI; grandchildren: Kyle and Branden Rosner, Dawson Valenta; former daughter in law: Tina Rosner of Pulaski, WI; many nieces and nephews.

Larry's wishes were to have Celebration of Life which will be held from 1-4pm

on Saturday February 1, 2020 at St. Albert's Catholic Church located at 4351 County Road B in Land O'Lakes, WI.

Larry was very thankful to his nephews and close friends who were always willing to lend a helpful hand. He is happily walking Buddy again.

Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
