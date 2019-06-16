|
Larry Szymanski
Anston - Larry Szymanski, 71, Anston, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at a Green Bay hospital. Larry was taking care of his beloved farm when he suffered a fall. The son of Al and Grace (Belanger) Szymanski was born September 18, 1947, in California. He grew up in the Washington D.C. area, but always considered Pulaski his home. He enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Europe. While traveling in northern Sweden he met his future wife, Maria Sandén. The couple was married January 3, 1976, in Sweden. They moved to Wisconsin and eventually made their home in Anston, where they raised their family.
Larry's work, his passion, was supporting local small family farms. After retiring from Civil Service, he spent 10 years running his own business doing credit analysis. Larry was a do-er; he always considered himself not retired, but between jobs. He also enjoyed traveling, especially to explore his heritage in Poland. Larry was a member and the Treasurer of the Pulaski Area Historical Society.
Survivors include his wife, Maria; his three children: Cathy (Jeff) Higley, Three Lakes, Paul Szymanski, Ontario, CA, and Laura (Jeremy) Schmitt, Minneapolis, MN; three grandchildren: Amber and Clark Higley, and Dominic Clay-Schmitt; his mother-in-law, Marianne Sandén, Sweden; and other members of Maria's family in Sweden.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and his father-in-law, Paul Sandén.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 20th, Closing Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation continues after 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 21st, at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski Street, Pulaski. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 21st, at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M., presiding and Fr. Brendan Wroblewski, O.F.M., concelebrating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2019