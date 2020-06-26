Larry W.T. GoebenDe Pere - Larry W.T. Goeben, age 84 of Green Bay, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 12, 1936 in Green Bay to the late Walter and Lillian (Naniot) Goeben. Larry was a very caring and giving person who always gave more to others than himself. He tirelessly supported his children, friends, and charities in many ways. He religiously attended his grandchildren's school and sporting events and never forgot a birthday or anniversary. He was everyone's safety net and will continue in this role in his heavenly home.Larry was very spiritual, believed in praying to God and all the Saints, attend mass daily, served as a Eucharistic Minister and lector, was in the Men's Choir, and was an avid supporter of Old St. Josephs at St. Norbert and St. Francis of De Pere. He knew earth was only his temporary home and that his permanent home was waiting for him. Heaven got a little warmer, as Larry asked God to turn up the temperature 1 degree. He is a past Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus.He was employed at the James River paper mill for 45 years and managed several apartment complexes. He served in the National Guard for 9 years. He had a passion for old antique/collector cars and often attended car shows. He would often tell the story of when he and a friend road their motorcycles to California. He had the gift of communication and could talk for hours with a complete stranger. One of his most favorite things to do was spend time with family camping, boating, at a party, or just sharing a good meal - Larry loved to eat. Larry loved and was a strong advocate for the Cup of Joy where he was a "Cupper" for almost 25 years.Larry will be most remembered for always finding the good in everyone and value in everything. He believed someone, somewhere could always use what he did not need and if no one could use it, it could be recycled. Above all, Larry was a supportive and loving father and grandfather who cherished his family and took great pride in each child and grandchild's life accomplishments. He will be deeply missed by his children, grandchildren, and all who knew him. We now all have an angel to talk to and who is looking out for us - God Bless You. The family would like to send their thanks and a special appreciation to Larry's very close and longtime friends Jerry Reiner and Norm and Mary Koebel and all members of the Cup of Joy.He is survived by his children; Rosie Strauss, Mike (Shannon) Goeben, Tim (Karen) Goeben, Pete (Paula) Goeben, and Ben (Joy) Goeben, grandchildren; Matt (Caroline) Strauss, Jake (Courtney) Strauss, Chaz Goeben, Conner Goeben, Nick Goeben, Cody Goeben, Taylor Goeben, Caden Goeben, Marina Goeben, Miles Goeben, Christian Smith, Gabriel Smith, Simon Goeben and Naomi Goeben and great grandson, Bridge Strauss. He is further survived by his sister in law, Elfriede Goeben as well as many other family and friends.Preceding Larry in death are his parents (Walter and Lillian), the mother of his children, Margie Ostry-Goeben (Stangel) and brother Oscar Goeben.Family and friends may visit on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 4:00-6:00pm at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave., De Pere with Knights of Columbus Honors service at 6:00pm followed by a time of sharing. Visitation will continue on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 9:00-9:45am, at St. Norbert College Parish (at Old St. Joseph Church), 100 Grant Street De Pere a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 am with Rev. Michael Brennan, O. Praem officiating. DUE TO THE COVID-19 CONCERNS, THE FAMIY OF LARRY RESPECTFULLY ASKS ALL ATTENDING THE SERVICES PLEASE BRING AND WEAR A MASK AS WELL AS MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING AT ALL TIMES. Entombment will take place at Allouez Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Larry's memory to St. John's Homeless Shelter. No flowers, please.