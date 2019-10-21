Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Zastrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Zastrow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Zastrow Obituary
Larry Zastrow

De Pere - Lawrence R. "Larry" Zastrow, 85, De Pere, passed away on Sunday evening, October 20, 2019.

Family and friends my visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019. A prayer service will conclude the evening at 7:00 p.m.

Visitation will continue at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family, 1307 Lourdes Avenue, De Pere. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

A full obituary will run in tomorrow's edition. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to extend online condolences to the Zastrow family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now