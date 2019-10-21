|
|
Larry Zastrow
De Pere - Lawrence R. "Larry" Zastrow, 85, De Pere, passed away on Sunday evening, October 20, 2019.
Family and friends my visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019. A prayer service will conclude the evening at 7:00 p.m.
Visitation will continue at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family, 1307 Lourdes Avenue, De Pere. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
A full obituary will run in tomorrow's edition. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to extend online condolences to the Zastrow family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019