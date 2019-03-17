Laura B. Porter



Green Bay - Laura B. Porter, 103, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Applegate Terrace Memory Care Unit in Wausau, WI. She was born on April 10, 1915 in Shawano County, the second daughter of the late Joseph and Ella (Powell) Babler. She grew up in the Green Bay area and graduated from Green Bay East High School. She married the late Avon "Port" Porter on May 31, 1941. He preceded her in death on February 4, 2000.



Laura was employed by various governmental agencies for 30 years, retiring from the Social Security Administration. Laura was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women, Martha Washington Chapter No. 124, O.E.S., Nazarene Shrine No. 8, White Shrine of Jerusalem, and the Green Bay Rebekah Lodge #185 where she was a past Noble Grand.



Laura and her husband were "parents" to a succession of dachshunds over the years, including Gussie, Heidi and Mitzie. She had a special place in her heart for her dogs.



Survivors include her numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and 4 sisters and their spouses; Myrtle (Karl) Hinz, Marian (Robert) Surplice, Verle (Richard) Thiessen, and Shirley (Eugene) Frankson.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 11:00 am until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 pm at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave. with Rev. Barbara Ristow. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Laura's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary