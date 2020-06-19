Laura Cairns
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Cairns

Marinette - Laura J. Cairns, 64, of Marinette passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area. She was born on April 17, 1956, to the late Kenneth and Lois (Petty) Powell in Marinette and graduated from Marinette High School in 1975. On August 30, 1975, Laura married James Cairns. She had worked as a babysitter for many years being more like a surrogate mom to many. She enjoyed Bingo and going to the casinos, but the love of her life was spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed.

Laura is survived by her husband of 44 years, James Cairns of Marinette; daughter, Tammy (James) Moyer of Auburn, NE; grandson, Andrew DuBord; sister, Shelia Johnston of Carney, MI and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Kenneth, Jim, and Bill Powell; and two sisters, Candice Miller and Mary Klarkowski.

Per the family's wishes no services will be held. Please notify immediate family members if you wish to pay your final respects to Laura. Thielen Funeral Home is assisting the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thielen Funeral Home - MARINETTE
1403 NEWBERRY AVE
Marinette, WI 54143
(715) 732-2151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved