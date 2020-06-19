Laura Cairns



Marinette - Laura J. Cairns, 64, of Marinette passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area. She was born on April 17, 1956, to the late Kenneth and Lois (Petty) Powell in Marinette and graduated from Marinette High School in 1975. On August 30, 1975, Laura married James Cairns. She had worked as a babysitter for many years being more like a surrogate mom to many. She enjoyed Bingo and going to the casinos, but the love of her life was spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed.



Laura is survived by her husband of 44 years, James Cairns of Marinette; daughter, Tammy (James) Moyer of Auburn, NE; grandson, Andrew DuBord; sister, Shelia Johnston of Carney, MI and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Kenneth, Jim, and Bill Powell; and two sisters, Candice Miller and Mary Klarkowski.



Per the family's wishes no services will be held. Please notify immediate family members if you wish to pay your final respects to Laura. Thielen Funeral Home is assisting the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store