Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:45 PM
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
330 S. Broadway
Green Bay, WI
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
330 S. Broadway
Green Bay, WI
Laura Karl


1952 - 2019
Laura Karl Obituary
Laura Karl

Green Bay - Laura "Sparky" Karl was reunited with her husband, Skip, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, She was born January 13, 1952 in Green Bay, WI to Dorothy and the late Eldridge Hanstedt. Laura married Norbert "Skip" Karl on September 15, 1979. She worked at various places in the Green Bay area until her retirement from R.R. Donnelly in 2007. Laura enjoyed crafting. She loved collecting Christmas ornaments, growing roses and vegetables.

She was a loving mom to Dean (Brenda) Karl and William (Jade) Karl. Beloved grandma of 10. Dear sister of Darlia, Gloria, Wanda, and Marcia. Preceded in death by her husband, father, and brother Darrell Hanstedt.

There will be a Visitation held on Thursday, August 22 at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 330 S. Broadway, Green Bay, from 4-5:45 PM. The Funeral Service will follow at 6 PM. She will be laid to rest at Fort Howard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
