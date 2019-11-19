|
Laura Kate Weber
Minneapolis, MN - Laura Kate Weber, 34, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
She was born March 25, 1985 in Sturgeon Bay, daughter of Joseph Peter Weber and Carol Anne Laubenstein. After graduating from Sevastopol High School in the Class of 2003, she moved to Minnesota and attended Minneapolis College of Art and Design, where she obtained her bachelor's degree in fine arts. Laura then attended and received her master's degree in art therapy and marriage/family therapy from Adler Graduate School. She did her internship with the Huss Center for Recovery before working at St. Joseph's Hospital as a psychotherapist in the addiction unit. Laura recently switched departments and was a dependency counselor for M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center in the Lodging Plus Inpatient Program, where she dedicated herself to a job that she had a great passion for.
Laura was a talented artist, so much that her artwork was featured on the cover of the Art Therapy Credentials Board. She indulged in caring for and helping people and liked writing for educational purposes. She was an avid outdoorswoman and enjoyed snowmobiling, turkey hunting, fishing, and golfing. Laura enjoyed expensive wines and nice cars, doing yoga, going to museums, thrifting, and supporting local, small shops. She also loved to cook and bake and pressing her luck with scratch offs and pull off tabs. Laura had a knack for interior design and made sure all her spaces were cozy. Although she grew up as a Packer fan, Laura jumped ship after moving to Minnesota and cheered on the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins whenever she was able.
Laura will be missed by her father, Joseph (Elaine) Weber; mother, Carol A. (Will) Roder; sisters, Jessica (Jon) Walker and Angela Weber (Nolan Hucek); niece and nephews, Espen, Merlin, and Reen Walker; maternal grandmother, Irene Laubenstein; fiancée, Nic Berkeland; faithful and loving red lab, Stanley; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and many friends in Minnesota.
Laura was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Gordon and Grace Weber; maternal grandfather, Kenneth Laubenstein; uncle, Gary Laubenstein; and aunt, Karen Laubenstein.
Laura's life will be honored with a funeral service on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Huehns Funeral Home with Fr. Robert Stegmann officiating.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Laura's name to Crossroads at Big Creek in Sturgeon Bay. Laura's family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Michelle, Victor, and Serafina Rukavina for all their friendship, support, and love shown to Laura over the years.
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Laura may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019