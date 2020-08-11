Laura Louise (Sprague) Sebranek



Laura Louise (Sprague) Sebranek, passed away at home on August 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Laura was born in Hillsboro, WI on August 30, 1942 to Maltie and Joyce Sprague. She was a graduate of Hillsboro High School and obtained her beautician's license in Freeport, Illinois.



Laura married Robert J. Sebranek on January 2, 1960 in Hillsboro. After Bob graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, the couple moved to Lena, IL where they lived until moving to Green Bay in 1970. Laura was a career homemaker and an avid cook and baker. Her famous potato leek soup was featured in the Taste of Home magazine. She enjoyed traveling and was able to make several trips to Europe and China. She also enjoyed trips to the casino and playing cards, especially euchre. Other pastimes included thrifting, reading, painting and cultivating an enormous garden. Kind-hearted and extremely generous, Laura shared produce and canned goods with so many people over the years, and many benefited from her salsa-making talent.



Laura is survived by Bob, her husband for over 60 years; sons David (Mary), O'Fallon IL, Anthony (Chris), Muskego, Jason (Julie) Plymouth; grandchildren Nathan (Patty), Jeremy, Ryan (Jolisa), Dominick, Lucy, Connor, Sarah, DJ, Phoebe, Evan, Joey; and great-grandson Christopher.



She is also survived by her sister Joyce Finucan, Kendall; brother John (Sherri), Eau Claire; sister-in-law Judy Sebranek, Argyle; and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and her beloved cat Snickers.



Laura was a faithful member of St. Mary Glenmore Catholic Church where a family service will be held before she is placed in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Hillsboro, WI.









