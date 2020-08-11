1/1
Laura Louise (Sprague) Sebranek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Louise (Sprague) Sebranek

Laura Louise (Sprague) Sebranek, passed away at home on August 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Laura was born in Hillsboro, WI on August 30, 1942 to Maltie and Joyce Sprague. She was a graduate of Hillsboro High School and obtained her beautician's license in Freeport, Illinois.

Laura married Robert J. Sebranek on January 2, 1960 in Hillsboro. After Bob graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, the couple moved to Lena, IL where they lived until moving to Green Bay in 1970. Laura was a career homemaker and an avid cook and baker. Her famous potato leek soup was featured in the Taste of Home magazine. She enjoyed traveling and was able to make several trips to Europe and China. She also enjoyed trips to the casino and playing cards, especially euchre. Other pastimes included thrifting, reading, painting and cultivating an enormous garden. Kind-hearted and extremely generous, Laura shared produce and canned goods with so many people over the years, and many benefited from her salsa-making talent.

Laura is survived by Bob, her husband for over 60 years; sons David (Mary), O'Fallon IL, Anthony (Chris), Muskego, Jason (Julie) Plymouth; grandchildren Nathan (Patty), Jeremy, Ryan (Jolisa), Dominick, Lucy, Connor, Sarah, DJ, Phoebe, Evan, Joey; and great-grandson Christopher.

She is also survived by her sister Joyce Finucan, Kendall; brother John (Sherri), Eau Claire; sister-in-law Judy Sebranek, Argyle; and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and her beloved cat Snickers.

Laura was a faithful member of St. Mary Glenmore Catholic Church where a family service will be held before she is placed in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Hillsboro, WI.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Green Bay Press-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved