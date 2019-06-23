|
Laura Mary Davenport
New Franken - Laura "Mary" Davenport, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born in Callao, Missouri on September 13, 1925, to Earl and Laura (Payton) Davenport. Mary proudly served our country in the U.S. Women's Army Corp from 1951-1958. She was employed in Chicago for several years before retiring in New Franken to reside with her close friend, Marie Basten, who she met while stationed in Japan.
Mary will be remembered by neighbors and friends as feisty and fun-filled, with a very generous heart and youthful spirit.
To honor Mary's wishes, a private celebration of her life will be held. Burial will take place in St. Kilian Catholic Cemetery with full military honors.
Special thanks are extended to Mary's caregivers and the entire vigilant staff at Woodside Lutheran Home who looked after her needs for the past six years and sincere appreciation to the caring Compassus Hospice team who helped her on her final journey with dignity and comfort.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2019