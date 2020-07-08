Laura May Olson



Laura May Olson, née Larson, passed away on December 23rd, 2019 in Spring, Texas.



Laura was born in Mondovi on May 14th, 1933 to Albert and Minnie (Hacker) Larson. She graduated from Alma Center High School in 1951. Laura spent most of her working years at Prange Way, where she started as a part-time gift wrapper and retired as an office administrator in 1989. The friends she made there were lifelong companions. Laura cherished their monthly breakfast gatherings.



Laura met her beloved husband, Robert "Bob," in 1955, at a dance. They were wed a year later, on May 5th, 1956. In 1967, Laura, Bob, and their three children, Scott, Daniel, and Laura "Laurie," moved from Hixton, WI to Green Bay, WI where they lived until Bob's passing in 2017. One of Laura's favorite community activities was the Wednesday Night Fun Run, where she walked with the non-runners. In her later years, she was an enthusiastic member of Bethany Church.



Lively and kind with a fantastic sense of humor, Laura made friends easily. She also had many pastimes. An avid reader, she was seldom seen without a book in her hand. She also enjoyed playing cards, (especially cribbage,) knitting (though she preferred to crochet,) and baking. Laura adored traveling with Bob. Together they visited most of the 48 contiguous states.



Laura spent her final years in Spring, Texas, in the home of her daughter, Laurie, and Laurie's partner, Fergus. She was surrounded by love, laughter, and family, who provided her with wonderful care until she passed.



Laura leaves behind three children; Scott and Jeanie (Lesperance) Olson, Daniel Olson, Laura (Olson) Burns and Fergus Hines, eleven grandchildren; Kathryn (Olson) and Brad Rhode, Matthew Olson, Anthony D'Amato, Gina D'Amato, Camie (Olson) and Christopher Nelson, Cassie (Olson) and Michael Weimann, Norah (Burns) Durham, Samantha Ferron, Jaclyn (Ferron) and Matthew Kadlec, Michael Burns Jr., Daniel Burns, twelve great-grandchildren, and numerous friends and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Minnie Larson, siblings Marcella (Larson) Potts, James "Jimmy" Larson, Margie (Larson) Hanson, Vaughn "Bummy" Larson, and her husband, Robert.



A memorial service for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 15th from 3:30pm-6:00pm at the Ashwaubenon Community Center. Interment of ashes will be held on Friday, July 17th at noon at East Lawn Cemetery, Alma Center.









