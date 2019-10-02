|
Laurel Anderson
De Pere - Laurel E. Anderson, age 84, passed away September 28, 2019.
Family and friends may visit at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Drive, Allouez, on Friday, October 4, from 10:30am until 12:15pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30pm with Fr. Tom Reynebeau officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition and at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019