|
|
Lauren Horkman
De Pere - Lauren C. Horkman, 78, a longtime resident of Green Bay and more recently of De Pere, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2019
He was born October 21, 1940 in Green Bay to Charles and Alma Horkman. As a teenager, Lauren became disabled by polio. In spite of all the obstacles he had to overcome throughout his life, Lauren did not let his disability define him.
He had a joyful resilient spirit. Lauren was employed as an accountant for various companies in the Fox Valley and Green Bay area. He was a witty, fun-loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Lauren had a heart of gold and could always make people laugh.
He loved spending time with family and friends, and especially his grandchildren. Lauren loved the beauty in nature, especially in his travels to Door County, to our National Parks, Alaska and his all-time favorite, the Canadian Rockies. All of our lives have been turned upside down by the loss of Lauren. We do know, however, that by the Grace of God and the love of family and friends, we will look back and remember what a true blessing it was to have Lauren in our lives.
Lauren is survived by his wife of 43 years, Karen Horkman; his sons, Dann (Tanya) Horkman, Darren Horkman; grandchildren, Xavier, Jalivia, Maddux and Eddy Horkman; sisters-in-law, Joan Arves, Marcia (Steven) Holtan; brothers-in-law, Howard Hansen, Michael Johnson, Christopher (Karoline) Johnson, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Lauren was preceeded in death by his parents, Charles and Alma; brothers, Fabian (Bev) Horkman, Jearly Horkman and Chaney Arves; sisters, Norma (Clarence) Schoen, De Lane Hansen and sister-in-law Camille Johnson.
Family and friends may call at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019. A short prayer service will take place at 11:00 a.m. To send online condolences to the Horkman family, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Special thanks to Clarity Care for their in home care, Aurora at Home nursing and the ICU staff at Aurora BayCare Medical Center.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019