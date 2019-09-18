|
Laurence W. "Larry" Armstrong
Green Bay - Laurence W. "Larry" Armstrong passed away peacefully on Friday morning, September 13, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born in Canton, IL and moved to the Green Bay area many years ago for his dream to own his own business - American Archery in Oconto Falls. His sense of humor and quiet personality made everyone around him feel welcome. He especially loved to spend time with his friends and family hunting, fishing, golfing and embracing life! Some of his best times where spent on Cape Cod with his brother and family, hunting with his son Tom or Bob Scaife, and spending time with his family on Green Lake.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, who knew each other since childhood and were married 64 years. They had three boys, the late Jay (Debbie), David (Matt Cudney) and Tom. In addition, he leaves his sister-in-law Louise Armstrong (deceased husband Dick), 4 grandchildren Max Armstrong (Sam Walker), Elle Armstrong, Peyton Armstrong, and Libby Armstrong. His nieces Jill (Charlie) Taylor, Debbie Alverez (Henry) and Peggy Armstrong.
A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019