Laurie A. "Willie" Wilmet
- - Laurie A. "Willie" Wilmet, 53, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at a Madison hospital following a brief illness. Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Sunday from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home, with Deacon Darrell Lubenow officiating. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Laurie's name. Online condolences may be given to the Wilmet family by going to www.prokowall.com. A full obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the Press-Gazette.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 6, 2019