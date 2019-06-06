Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
- - Laurie A. "Willie" Wilmet, 53, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at a Madison hospital following a brief illness. Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Sunday from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home, with Deacon Darrell Lubenow officiating. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Laurie's name. Online condolences may be given to the Wilmet family by going to www.prokowall.com. A full obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the Press-Gazette.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 6, 2019
