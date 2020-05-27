|
Laurie Ann Douglas
Luxemburg - Laurie Ann Douglas, age 57, was granted her angel wings on 5/21/20 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Proceeded in death by her Father Donald Kurowski. Laurie is survived by her Mother Kathleen Lemmens and beloved foster Mother Mrs. Powers. She is also survived by her Children Rachel Clover (Eric), Casey Clover (Cassey) and Harley Douglas. Grandchildren Aniya Leroy and Alexander Busch. Siblings- Constance Wagner (Russ), Jennie Kurowski-Woelz (David), Cindy Kurowski (Herb), Paul Lemmens (Lisa), Michelle Pavlowdki (Karl) and Karie Trojan (Dan). she is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Special Thank you to Irene and Terry Douglas for all that they did for Laurie over the years. They went above and beyond to help take care of Laurie and make sure she was comfortable.
Laurie was first and foremost a dedicated Mother and Grandmother and her greatest treasures were her children and grandchildren. She embraced every single moment with them that she could. She was always there with open arms when it came to anyone in her family and her hugs and of course her laugh will truly be missed.
With her vivacious personality and zest for life, Laurie always knew how to make people around her laugh as well. All who knew her were touched by her kind and compassionate spirit and will forever have fond memories to hold onto.
A Celebration of life for Laurie is being planned for later this summer.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 27 to May 30, 2020