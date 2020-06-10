Laurie L. OswaldEgg Harbor - Laurie Lynn (Lewis) Oswald, 61, Egg Harbor, WI passed away June 6, 2020 at Aurora BayCare in Green Bay, WI. Laurie was born in Milwaukee WI on January 5, 1959 and graduated from Greenfield High School in 1977. On February 11, 1984, she married Jon Oswald and moved to Green Bay WI where they raised their sons Logan and Collin. Laurie loved to sing and for many years she sang with the Chantelles in Green Bay. The top of Laurie's bucket list over the years was grandchildren and she was blessed with two, Brody and Savannah and we cannot forget the twins Asher and Balin. In 2009, Laurie and Jon moved to Egg Harbor to operate a small business. Unfortunately, Laurie had several health issues over the past years but is now resting in peace. There will be a visitation at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N 10th St., De Pere, WI on June 20, 2020 from 2:00-3:00 pm with a Memorial Service at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, 2' Colorado blue spruce trees to be planted at Stonehedge.