Laurie Patrice Caine-Fick
Wausaukee - Laurie Patrice Caine-Fick passed away on Monday, February 3rd with her family by her side. Laurie had battled breast cancer on and off since August 2003. It was in remission for several years before advancing in November 2015. She was born April 4,1959 to the late Patrick Caine and June (Kaatz) Caine. She was a graduate of Wausaukee High School, went on to get a degree in education from St. Norbert College, and eventually earned her master's degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Laurie was a beloved and passionate teacher, first in Coleman and then in Wausaukee, where she spent the majortiy of her teaching career.
On June 30, 1984, she married Paul Fick on the front porch of her parents' house. Laurie always said her passions were her family and teaching. She was survived by her husband - Paul Fick, daughters - Brianne (Justin) Wright, Patrice (Michael Kalies) Fick-Kalies, Trista (Zachary Pate) Fick, and Charleen Fick; grandchildren - Clayton, Elsa, Teagan, and Scarlett Wright; mother - June Caine; brothers - Clark (Linda) Caine, Brian (Julie) Caine, and Jim (Stacey) Caine; sisters - Colleen (Mike Lemon) Caine, Therese (Tom) Scheetz, and Lynelle (Jeff Banaszak) Caine; nieces - Renee (Craig) Dortch, Dayna (Paul) Niesen, Tessa (Chad) Kwaitkowski, Braxtin Caine, Brittney (Adam Turnquist) Lemon, Tyli Scheetz, and Lyvia and Senya Caine; nephews - Rob Caine, Bo Lemon, Patrick (Kaile) Caine, Tyce and Traeten Scheetz, James Caine, and Brock and Bryce Banaszak; great niece - Aniya Caine; and great nephews - Wyatt, Peyton, and Jase Dortch; Nolan, Gavin, and Dextyn Niesen; Keenan, Carter, Cal, and Kamden Kwaitkowski, and Arien Caine. She loved to have her family over to the house she shared with her husband for over 35 years. She loved having large gatherings with her immediate and extended family, whether it be for a birthday, holiday, important milestone, or just a day at the lake.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister Renee Caine, her niece Brigitte Caine, and her mother and father in law, Charles and Ruth Fick.
She will be sadly missed by all of her family, friends, colleagues, and former students as Laurie touched the lives of everyone she came into contact with. She was a selfless mother and loving wife who always focused on spreading kindness and love into the world and expected others around her to do the same.
Friends, family, and those who loved Laurie may call on her at her mother June Caine's house (corner of 3rd St. and Monroe Ave., Wausaukee) for the wake from 3:00pm-6:00pm Friday, February 7th. The memorial mass will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church (Church St., Wausaukee) immediately to follow at 6:30pm. These were her wishes as it was the same as her father's.
Laurie and her family could not have made it so far in this difficult journey without the love, support, and prayers of family, friends, and the community that have been offered over the years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020