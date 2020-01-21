|
LaVern Leisgang
Seymour - LaVern Leisgang, 89, died Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay surrounded by family. The son of the late Carl and Hazel (Reis) Leisgang was born February 27, 1930, in rural Black Creek, and moved to rural Seymour in 1942, where he created many fond memories working on his family's farm. He graduated from Seymour Community High School in 1947. LaVern married Helen Kaczrowski at St. John Catholic Church on September 1, 1956.
In his early years, LaVern served in the United States Marine Corps for four years during the Korean War. He was discharged in March of 1954 at the rank of Sergeant. LaVern's time in the Marines served as a tremendous source of pride for him throughout his life. As a Korean War Veteran he was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was the Seymour Post 8209 Commander for three years. He was also the District 8 Junior Vice-Commander, Senior Vice-Commander and Commander from 1976-1979. LaVern stayed connected to his military roots through the years by being recognized by his grandchildren at the annual Seymour Middle School Veterans Day program. He also traveled to Washington D.C. on the Old Glory Honor Flight in 2015.
When he returned from the service, LaVern worked for the Fort Howard Corporation in Green Bay for 35 and a half years as a Millworker and Supervisor before retiring in 1990. LaVern was a member of St. John Catholic Church and was active in the church community as a lector, communion distributor, and served on various committees within the church. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus and was a past Grand Knight.
LaVern had many hobbies including bowling, golfing and gardening, but he enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren compete in sports the most.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Helen; six children: Greg (Pam) Leisgang of Seymour, Elaine Bruecker of Seymour, Ray (Bonnie) Leisgang of Seymour, Eileen Leisgang of Seymour, Alan (Julie) Leisgang of Suamico, and Dean (Kim) Leisgang of Seymour; eleven grandchildren: Jill Leisgang, Angela Martin, Jacquelyn Vore, Amanda Albers, Casey Leisgang, Alex Leisgang, Kevin Leisgang, Marc Leisgang, Emily Leisgang, Noah Leisgang, and Riley Leisgang; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Gladys (Claude) Roskom; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Dolores Leisgang, Eugene (Joanne) Kaczrowski, Darlene Werner, Christine (Keith) Mueller, and Edwin "George" Kaczrowski.
He was preceded in death by his siblings: Bernice Dommer, Norman Leisgang, and Franklin Leisgang; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul Sr. and Helen Kaczrowski; brothers-in-law: Paul Kaczrowski, Jr., and Ollie Leisgang.
Friends may call at St. John Catholic Church, Seymour on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4-7 pm with a parish prayer service at 7 pm. Visitation will continue at the church on Friday from 9:30 am until the mass at 11 am, with Father Sengole Arockia Dass, O. Praem and Deacon Rich Matuzsak officiating. Military honors will follow. Entombment will take place at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020