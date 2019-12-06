|
Laverne Arlene (Fischer) Clark
Green Bay - Laverne Arlene (Fischer) Clark, 96, went home to her eternal resting place on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer disease. She was born on June 12, 1923 to the late Ernest and Anna (Bruard) Fischer.
Laverne married Lawrence Francis Clark on November 15, 1941. Mom devoted her entire life to her family and friends. She enjoyed ceramics, playing cards, bowling and baking. Mom never said no to anyone needing help, from cleaning for them, doing their laundry, taking care of their children, are just a few. She was known for making the best pies, breads, and cinnamon rolls. Most of all, she was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Jean Hock, Hobart; three sons and daughters-in-law: David (Judi) Clark, Hobart; Lawrence (Janet) Clark, Green Bay; and Donald (Catherine) Clark, Chicago, IL; 10 grandchildren: Amy Domnick, Matthew (Jenn) Clark, Laura (Keith) Neumann, Tracie (Jay) Lax, Luxemburg; Christopher (Cristina) Clark, Caryn (Shawn) Gehm, Green Bay; Benjamin (Anne) Clark, Huntington Beach, CA; Tricia (Dan) Farler, Fulsher, TX; Rob (Jamie) Hock, Hobart; and Samuel Clark, Chicago, IL; 21 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marjorie Busch; and special friend, Barbara Athey.
Laverne was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; an infant daughter, Dorothy Jean; son-in-law, Ted Hock; nine siblings and spouses, Grace (Gene) Schulte, Vernon (Alice) Fischer, Meryle (Gerald) Lamine, Ernest (Edna) Fischer, Bernice (Frank) Lagrady, Kenneth (Janice) Fischer, Dale (Joan) Fischer, Elaine (Howard Matuszak)/(Phil) Simon, Orland (Carol) Fischer; three brothers-in-law and spouses, Ambrose (Ceil) Clark, Marcus (Florence) Clark, Robert Busch; and sister-in-law, Rose (Dale) Simon.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, December 8; followed by a Parish Wake Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 9. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday with Rev. James Lucas officiating. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Woodside Villa for the care and love given to our Mother; with a special thank you to her friend, Brittany for all the extra time, visits, love, and attention given to Mom; and to the staff of Unity Hospice for their help in the last few days of Mom's life.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019