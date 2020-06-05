LaVerne C. Dart
Casco - God so loved LaVerne C. Dart that on June 5, 2020, thirteen days before she turned 92, he brought her to heaven to be with him. LaVerne was born June 18, 1928 in Slovan, to the late Leonard and Annie (VanDenPlaus) Heim. At a very young age they moved to Humboldt on her grandparents farm. LaVerne married Arthur Dart on June 18, 1947 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Humboldt. She was a member of Holy Trinity Altar Rosary Society. She worked for 23 years in the cafeteria at the Luxemburg-Casco middle school. LaVerne enjoyed playing cards, going out to eat with her children and her fellow card players, but most of all she loved the many years her and Art would go to Branson and the times they spent playing cards together for 59 years.
Survivors include her five children Linda Paul, Casco, Roxanne (Dan) Lohrey, Rio Creek, Randy, Rio Creek, Kevin, Luxemburg, Brian, Gregorville; and very good friend, Debbie Doden (LaVerne's adopted daughter). She is further survived by 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister Arenia Schuabenlander, New Franken; and brother-in-law, Arnold Dart, New Franken.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; son-in-law, James Paul, sister, Loretta Jonet; and brothers-in-law, John Jonet, Marvin Phillips, and Bob Schuabenlander.
There will be a visitation at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am with Fr. Daniel Schuster and Fr. Dennis Drury concelebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Both the visitation and the Mass are open to the public, we will be following social distancing guidelines and ask you to keep a 6-foot distance from others not in your group. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
Special Thank You to LaVerne's neighbors the Deckers, Hauterbrooks, and Delebreau's for their help and kindness. Her thoughtful neighbors of many years, Julius and Bonnie Thiry. Also, for all the prayers and visits from Fr. Daniel Schuster and Fr. Dennis Drury. Also, a big thank you to Crystal, Jamie, and Jenny from Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.