LaVerne Duquaine
Green Bay - LaVerne is survived by her children, Patty, Ann, Linda (Mark) and Jeff. Her grandchildren, Matthew, Michael Youngworth, Amanda, Tracy, Brad Rhode, Jessica and Hanna Duquaine. 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Millie Cooney, sister-in-law Nancy (Ed) Nelson, many nieces and nephews. And her best friend Carol Collins.
She was preceded in death by her husband James (Jimmy, Duke, Ducky) Duquaine, her parents Tom and Mable Naylor, her father and mother-in-law Clem and Josephine Duquaine, son-in-law, Daniel Garvey, sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-law and their spouses.
LaVerne was a dedicated mother, family was always her first priority, she loved her children and her grandchildren very much, and was always there for them. She helped us all in so many ways big and small. Always offering support.
She loved to play cards, Rummy, Trouble, 31 and Poker. Some of the best times were had when Mom and Dad would play Poker with their group of friends George and Maryann, Roger and Elaine and their best friends Carol and Milt.
She played cards and games with her children and grandchildren, she would take her grandchildren when they were sick, so we would be able to work, she would take them on overnighter's so we could go out and have a bit of fun and get a break on the weekends. Babysat every day for us to help us save money on daycare costs while we worked fulltime.
Mom loved to go dancing, which Mom and Dad did quite often. Big Bands were her favorite, Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles and gardening, she loved working outside and took great pride in her home and yard.
She was a shy person but she had a great sense of humor and once she got to know you she would open up and she would have found another friend.
We will all miss her. She was a kind, loving, giving, and a hardworking Mom. We were privileged to call her our Mother. Thank you, Mom for all you have done for our family.
We would like to thank the staff at Alpha Senior Concepts for your care and compassion for our mother. Ashley, Ann, Mae, Jenna, Karen, Laura, Joan, Dante, Corine, Cynthia, the Amanda's, Bonnie. So many of you. You have made this arduous journey easier for our Mother and our family. You are all angels.
Also thank you to Heartland Hospice. Your kindness and understanding and support for our Mother was tremendous. Janna, Brooks, Amy, Lisa, and many others.
Thankfully her difficult and long journey with Alzheimer's/Dementia is over and she now is at Peace.
Please support the Alzheimer /Dementia Association if you can, this is a horrible, horrible disease and we need to find a cure.
LaVerne's family has chosen not to have any formal service at this time. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund has been established in LaVerne's name.
Malcore (West) Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019