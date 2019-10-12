|
LaVerne F. Ozarowicz
Howard - LaVerne Frances Ozarowicz, 89, Howard, passed away at home, on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born in Brazeau, WI on December 16, 1929 to the late George and Frances (Gabriel) Kralovetz. LaVerne married Leo Ozarowicz on November 8, 1952 in Klondike, WI. He preceded her in death on July 14, 1993. LaVerne was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She enjoyed being a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Post 7534, Green Bay Mission Support, Catholic Women/ Christian Mothers. She also was on the Funeral Luncheon Committee at St. John the Baptist Church. She was a long time Red Cross Blood Drive donor and volunteer.
Survivors include her children; Donna Chambers, Robert (Linda) Ozarowicz, Thomas Ozarowicz; daughter-in-law Sherri Ozarowicz; grandchildren, Becky (Darren) Woelfel, Christal Chambers and Donny LuMaye, Brian and Michael Ozarowicz; great-grandchild Ilia LuMaye; sister-in-laws Betty Ozarowicz and Mary DeBouche; and several nieces and nephews.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Barb Ozarowicz and son Jerry Ozarowicz, and six brothers and two sisters.
Family and friends may call at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., (one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Ln. and Glendale. Entrance directly across from the BP gas station on Glendale), on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. at the church with Father Jim Lucas officiating. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
The family extends a special thank you to Unity Hospice, Bellin Cancer Team, especially Dr. Charlie Pann, CHF unit, all ER staff and hospice for their wonderful care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019