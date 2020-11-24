LaVerne "Vern" Joseph Reynolds



Howard - LaVerne "Vern" Joseph Reynolds, 83, passed away November 23, 2020. He was born March 16, 1937 to Russell C. and Blanche M. (Janquart) Reynolds. On September 26, 1959 he married JoAnn Nolte at St. Patrick Catholic Church.



He was a programmer/analyst with Wisconsin Public Service until his retirement in 1997, previously working 12 years at Chicago Northwestern Railroad. Vern was a graduate of Central Catholic School class of 1955. He then served 2 years in the U.S. Army at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. He was a league golfer at Mid Vallee Golf Course scoring five holes-in-one.



He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Reynolds; daughter, Renee Reynolds (Michael Scalet); son, Gregory (Jill) Reynolds; his grandchildren, Jacob, Olivia and Morgan Reynolds; brother, Peter (Janice) Reynolds; sister-in-law, Jean Reynolds; brother-in-law, Thomas Nolte; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Vern was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Russell (Esther), Robert (Pat), Francis (Tanya), Alan (Elaine), and Paul; sisters, Blanche (Lester) Krueger, Jean (George) Steeno and Donna (Don) Schink; and sisters-in-law, Jeanette (Howard) Robrecht and Angeline (John) Cherek.



Visitation will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St., from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28; followed by the Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. with Rev. Armando Red officiating. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. With concerns for the coronavirus, masks are required and need to completely cover the nose and mouth; and physical distancing and proper sanitization be followed. If you do not feel comfortable attending, the service will be recorded and can be viewed later on Blaney's webpage under Vern's obituary. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Expressions of Sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Vern Reynolds family, and they will be forwarded.



Donations may be made to Heartland Hospice and Bay Area Humane Society in Vern's name.



A special thank you is extended to the caring staff of Cardinal Ridge and Heartland Hospice, especially Jen and Janna.









