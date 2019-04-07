|
LaVerne Kufner
Suring - LaVerne H. Kufner, age 90 of Suring, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born in West De Pere on May 9, 1928 to the late Raymond and Antonetta "Jeanette" (Gerrits) School. At a young age, she moved to Breed.
LaVerne married Norman Kufner on April 19, 1947 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Suring and enjoyed 69 years of marriage. She and Norman farmed together for over 40 years. She served as the Town Clerk of Breed for more than 30 years. In 1995, LaVerne and Norman were given the outstanding senior citizen award from the Suring Area Business Association. The couple traveled together through most of the states of the U.S. and providences of Canada.
LaVerne enjoyed flower gardening, spending time outside, and bowling. She had a one of a kind personality. LaVerne was known to be feisty, but also very adorable. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church.
LaVerne is survived by her son, Norman (Patricia) Kufner of Albuquerque, New Mexico; sister, Evelyn Quandt; 11 grandchildren, Joel (Sarah) Kufner, Jill (Aaron) Shelley, Kathryn (Ryan) Pitchford, Nicholas (Amanda) Kufner, Lindsay Kufner, Kimberly Kufner, Adam (Kacie) Kufner, Andrea (Jamond) DePoppe, Clint Fosick, Carmen Fosick, and Ron (Kristie) Fosick; granddaughter-in-law, Alana Fosick; 12 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; her parents; daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Gustav G. Fosick; 4 siblings, Hazel Gericke, William School, Earl School, and Marvin School; great-grandson, Gustav A. Fosick.
Special thanks to Sheri Heise whose love and care for her Aunt LaVerne allowed her to live independently up until just recently.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring from 9 am until 10:45 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am at St. Michael Catholic Church with Father Robert Ni Ni officiating. LaVerne will be interred in Breed Union Cemetery beside her husband. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019