LaVerne M. Dalton
Green Bay - LaVerne M. (Hoppe) Dalton, 92, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was born in Polar, WI to Arnold and Minnie (Schumann) Hoppe. On Oct. 25, 1947 she married Ray S. Dalton in Polar, WI. LaVerne and Ray enjoyed square dancing with the Whirl-Aways and the West Turners. They relished in seeing how much fun they could have with spending the least amount of money. They enjoyed many trips to casinos and to square dancing conventions.
LaVerne had a great sense of humor that kept everyone on their toes and the gift of gab. She and Ray were longtime members of Bethel Lutheran Church where they ushered.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Andy Dalton and Jean-Marie Birk, Green Bay; Jim and Dayna Dalton, Madison; two grandsons, Aidan James (Ashley Pikalek) Dalton and Connor Ray Dalton; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; a sister, Edith (Archie) Schultz; a brother, Marvin (Lorraine) Hoppe.
Burial Prayers will be held at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, 2770 Bay Settlement Road. Please call Blaney Funeral Home at 920-494-7447 for service details. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of LaVerne Dalton's family and they will be forwarded on.