1/1
LaVerne M. Dalton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LaVerne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaVerne M. Dalton

Green Bay - LaVerne M. (Hoppe) Dalton, 92, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was born in Polar, WI to Arnold and Minnie (Schumann) Hoppe. On Oct. 25, 1947 she married Ray S. Dalton in Polar, WI. LaVerne and Ray enjoyed square dancing with the Whirl-Aways and the West Turners. They relished in seeing how much fun they could have with spending the least amount of money. They enjoyed many trips to casinos and to square dancing conventions.

LaVerne had a great sense of humor that kept everyone on their toes and the gift of gab. She and Ray were longtime members of Bethel Lutheran Church where they ushered.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Andy Dalton and Jean-Marie Birk, Green Bay; Jim and Dayna Dalton, Madison; two grandsons, Aidan James (Ashley Pikalek) Dalton and Connor Ray Dalton; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; a sister, Edith (Archie) Schultz; a brother, Marvin (Lorraine) Hoppe.

Burial Prayers will be held at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, 2770 Bay Settlement Road. Please call Blaney Funeral Home at 920-494-7447 for service details. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of LaVerne Dalton's family and they will be forwarded on.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved