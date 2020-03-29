|
Laverne M. Lardinois
Green Bay - Laverne M. Lardinois, 84, died Friday, March 27, 2020, with her family at her side. She was born September 12, 1935, in Rosiere, WI to Frank and Emma (Blatsky) Vandermause.
Laverne was a graduate of Casco High School, Class of 1953. In 1952, she was home coming queen. On May 14, 1955, she married Milton Lardinois at St. Hubert Catholic Church in Rosiere. He preceded her in death in 1989. Laverne began working as a homemaker, and later drove bus for Jelco. For over twenty-five years she was a hall monitor at Preble High School until her retirement. Laverne loved spending time at the family cottage on the Oconto River near Chute Pond and going fishing. She enjoyed spending time with her girlfriends, gardening in the summer, canning, golfing, being with her little buddy "Peanut", and spending time with her companion, Bob. Laverne enjoyed traveling, and visited Jamaica, Florida, and England. She also went to Super Bowl XXXI to see the Green Bay Packers defeat the New England Patriots. She will be remembered as a loving wife, a devoted mother and grandmother.
Laverne is survived by her sons, Rick (Donna) Lardinois, Dan (Lisa) Maloney-Lardinois; her grandchildren, Stephanie M. (Thomas) Janssen, Andrew J. (Allison) Lardinois, Nicole L. Lardinois, Joshua J. (Colleen) Lardinois; her eight great-grandchildren; her lifelong companion of twenty-seven years, Robert O. "Bob" Bishop; her brother, Frank (Janice) Vandermause; her sister, Joyce (Darold) Gilson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton; her son, Joseph Lardinois; her brothers, Wallace Vandermause, Ronald Vandermause, Emil Vandermause; her sister, Doris Beaurain.
Due to current state mandates on social gathering a private service will be held. Proko-Wall Funeral Home and Crematory of Green Bay is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.prokowall.com.
Laverne's family extends a special word of thanks to Unity Hospice, Dr. Roderick Meves, Dr. Amy James and the Bellin Cancer Team for their loving care. Also, to Dan and Lisa for providing Laverne care and comfort in their home for the past three years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020