LaVerne M. Wassenberg
1922 - 2020
LaVerne M. Wassenberg

Green Bay - LaVerne M. Wassenberg went home to be with Jesus on September 29, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born to the late Irvin and Mabel Virgiels on April 21, 1922 in Green Bay, Wi. As a girl she worked at Bay Beach where she loved to roller skate and work with the horses.

LaVerne met her loving husband Louis Wassenberg and they were married in Dubuque, Iowa on March 17, 1951. The Lord gave them 69 great years together.

She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and especially loved playing board games with her beloved grandchildren. LaVerne was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church for 62 years.

LaVerne is survived by her husband Louis, her sister Donna Bosio, her daughter Marlene Tasquin, her son Steve (Rose) Wassenberg, grandchildren Cindy (Shane) Ingalls, Michelle

Pearce, Glen Pearce, Cathleen Pearce, Tammy Ferron, Gary Ferron, Michelle LeCleir, Matthew Wassenberg and Jason Wassenberg; and her 10 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren.

LaVerne was preceded in death by her infant son Craig Wassenberg, her son-in-law Jerry Tasquin and one great great grandson.

The family would like to thank Unity Hospice for their very caring support.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 210 S Oneida St. Green Bay, Wi.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Green Bay. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Paul Pett with entombment to follow at Allouez Catholic Cemetery and Chapel Mausoleum.

Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with the family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
OCT
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
