LaVerne Monte
Hobart - LaVerne Bernice (Sass) Monte, 99 years, passed away September 16, 2020 with her beloved daughters at her side. She was born on December 8, 1920 in Milwaukee, WI to Lydia (Minikel) and Reinhold Sass. LaVerne graduated from Milwaukee State Teachers College in 1942 with a Bachelor of Science in Music. She married Warren J. Monte on Christmas Day in 1945. LaVerne lived and worked in Milwaukee, Lacrosse, Chicago from 1951 to 1957 and in St. Louis from 1957 - 2003, where she worked for Foxboro Instruments advancing from secretary to office sales engineer. She moved to Green Bay, WI in 2003. LaVerne will be remembered for her curiosity and creativity. Family and friends looked forward to receiving her clever birthday poems and holiday letters. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ in church and home through her 99th birthday. At the age of 93, she wrote a book about her early life titled "It's About Time - Reflections of a PK" (preacher's kid). She was preceded in death by her husband on December 30, 2005. LaVerne is survived by daughters: Janelle (Cole Geyser) Waukesha and Adrianne (Douglas Peterson) Wrightstown; grandchildren: Matthew Geyser (Angie), Joshua Geyser (Cassie), Elizabeth McDowell (Jared), Nathaniel Peterson (Rebecca), and Jonathan Peterson (Desiree); 18 great grandchildren; sister, Valerie Hubert (Richard); nieces, nephews and dear friends at Parkway Highlands.
LaVerne was baptized in the Name of Jesus and received the Holy Spirit speaking in other tongues in 1933 (Acts 2:38-39), believing in the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Thank you Lord for blessing Mom with a beautiful life of sound mind and meek spirit. We are grateful for the loving care she received at Emerald Bay, Hobart and Heartland Hospice. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
.