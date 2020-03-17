|
LaVerne Ripley
Pulaski - PUBLIC FUNERAL FOR LAVERNE RIPLEY CANCELED.
It is with extreme sadness that, due to the new coronavirus rulings about crowd size, we are forced to cancel Mom's visitation and wake service Thursday night and will hold a private funeral. Given the smaller size, we're also moving the Funeral Mass to St. Casimir Church in Krakow, Mom and Dad's parish for 41 years.
For those who wanted to attend what is now a private funeral, you are invited to show your support by witnessing the burial service from your car at 11:30 a.m. Friday. You can park west of the church on Park Street, flanking both sides of the street from the church and around the corner past the cemetery as needed. If street parking is full, the Marnocha Funeral Home staff will be there to assist you so that you can be a part of the procession to the cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020