LaVerne Schoblocher



Green Bay - LaVerne Schoblocher, our beautiful and wonderful mom, grandma and great-grandma, went to her heavenly home on Easter morning. She found peace on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the age of 94. LaVerne was born in Egg Harbor, WI to Carl and Emma (Schultz) Abrahamson on November 7, 1924. She married Michael Schoblocher on November 3, 1945 in Bailey's Harbor.



She attended business school after graduating from Gibraltar High School in 1942 and worked as a bookkeeper in various locations. Mike and LaVerne sold a business in Peshtigo and moved to Green Bay, where they operated a CBRF for many years. She was also actively involved in activities at St. Paul Lutheran Church, including Ladies Aid.



She enjoyed quilting, sewing, crafts, reading, and puzzles. LaVerne often visited friends and shut-ins. She cherished time with family and friends. LaVerne, in general, enjoyed life.



LaVerne is survived by her five children, Nancy Anderson, Ellen (James) Rennes, Mark (Rita) Schoblocher, Shirley (Rodger) Eklund and Sheila (Tim) Moureau; thirteen grandchildren, Jennifer, Shana, Emily, James, Gregg, Kevin, Rebecca, Ryan Erin, Renee, Evan, Elise and Lucas; sixteen great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn (Larry) Felder; and many nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Michael; granddaughter, Sara Opsahl; sisters, Verna (Peter) Weber and Doris (Floyd) Root; and son-in-law, Jerry Anderson.



Visitation for family and friends will take place on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 514 S Clay Street, from 2:30 pm until the time of the funeral service at 5:00 pm with Rev. Jon Zabell officiating. Entombment will take place at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for St. Paul Lutheran Church. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared on LaVerne's tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.



A special thank you to Unity Hospice for their compassionate care. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary