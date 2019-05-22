|
LaVerne Tedtman
Suring - LaVerne Ann Tedtman went to be with our Lord and her heavenly family on Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital at age 76. She was born on June 11, 1942 and was raised by Lake Ucil in Pound with her parents and sister. LaVerne resided in Suring, Wisconsin, where she owned and operated LaVerne and Gail's Diner for 34 years with her best friend, Gail Madison. She was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church. She loved her daughters, but she greatly loved her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy. Things that made her happy were bragging about her grandchildren, cooking (whether it was for them or her friends in the diner), and tending to her flowers and hummingbirds. Many will miss her homemade potato salad. She also enjoyed reading, whether it was her weekly magazine or even a cookbook. She had a fun-loving sense of humor and was a practical joker. She will forever be in our hearts and memories.
LaVerne leaves behind her 2 daughters, Lori Stuart, Lynn (Dave) Kuchenbecker; 4 grandchildren, Shaun (Beverly) Stuart, Hailey (Ray) Light, Patrick Gauthier and Brooke Gauthier; 2 great-grandchildren, Lindsay and Levi, 2 great grandchildren on the way; her brother-in-law Herb Fischer; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Helen (Johnson) Pashek and her sister, Judy Fischer.
Visitation will be held at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9 AM until the funeral service at 12 PM with Pastor Michael Paholke officiating. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2019