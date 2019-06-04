Services
Seymour - LaVerne G. Vande Corput, 86, of Seymour, passed away Saturday morning, June 1, 2019, at her home. She was born November 5, 1932, daughter of the late Henry and Catherine Biese. On June 13, 1953 she was united in marriage to Joseph T. Vande Corput. Together they raised their six children.

As a dedicated and loving mother, the family was the center of LaVerne's life. Making sure each was instilled with solid Christian values, respect for one another and a strong work ethic. Taking little time for herself to explore the world, she always treasured the moments spent with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Joseph, her six children; Kenneth (Sarah) Vande Corput, Patty (Douglas) Karcz, Kathryn (Daniel) Cotey, Susan (Richard) Holewinski, Joseph (Rosie) Vande Corput and Thomas (Kimberly) Vande Corput. LaVerne is further survived by 13 grandchildren and 4 great- grandchildren.

A private service and burial were held at St. Sebastian Catholic Church for the family on June 3, 2019. Online condolences may be expressed to LaVerne's family at www.muehlboettcher.com.

Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 4, 2019
