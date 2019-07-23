LaVerne Warbritton



Green Bay - LaVerne M. Warbritton (89) of Green Bay, died 7/22/19 at Rennes Health and Rehab Center- DePere, WI. She was born in Green Bay on December 16, 1929 to the late Harry and Lucy (Pinchart) Pirlot. She graduated in 1948 from Green Bay East High School. After graduation, she worked at St. Vincent Hospital and then at Pauly's Cheese Factory. On February 19, 1955 she married William C. Warbritton. She was a devoted mother to her daughter Jeri Lynn and her son Michael James. LaVerne was best known for her straight forward opinion, deadpan humor, and sound advice. She was generous to those she loved, enjoyed having visitors at her home, and dining out with family/friends.



Survivors include: her husband William; her son Michael and his wife Janey (Locke/Carroll); son-in-law Jeff Lancelle; grandchildren: Jeffrey Lancelle, Joshua (Amber) Lancelle, Jacob Lancelle, Jami (Bryan) Fromholtz, Kelsey Carroll, Kayla Page; great-grandchildren: Zachary, Tyler, Melissa, Arianna, and Emily Lancelle, and Logan and Ethan Detaege; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers Orlin "Pete" and James Pirlot; her beloved daughter Jeri Lynn Lancelle; and step-brothers Gerald and Richard Rogers.



In lieu of services, LaVerne asks those who knew her to say a prayer in her memory. Internment will be at a later date in Fort Howard Memorial Park in Green Bay.



The family wishes to graciously thank all of the dedicated and compassionate staff at Rennes Health and Rehab Center- DePere for their outstanding care during LaVerne's last days. She liked the care she received at Rennes (she said so repeatedly) and her caring roommate who was always looking out for her. A special thanks to Aurora Hospital, Bellin Hospital, Aurora Hospice, and Renee and Bernadette from the 7th Day Adventist Church who came to her and her family's aide during times of crisis. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 23 to July 28, 2019