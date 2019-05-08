|
Lawrence "Larry" Cavil
Denmark - Lawrence "Larry" Owen Cavil, 80, a loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was surrounded by his family who cared for him during the course of a long-term debilitating illness.
Larry was born on February 12, 1939 to Elwin and Vivian (Strenn) Cavil. He was raised on a dairy farm in Greenleaf and graduated from East De Pere High School. He wed his one and only true love, Phyllis Ver Kuilen on June 25, 1960 and together they celebrated nearly 59 years of marriage. They had one daughter, Christine. In 1967, he and his wife purchased a dairy farm in the township of Eaton; he farmed until he was physically unable.
Although farming involved long and tiring days, Larry was always willing to lend a helping hand to nearby farmers, family and friends. He was a kind-hearted soul who would have given the shirt off his back to anyone who asked. Larry had a playful side, as well. There were many times after long, dusty and hot days of harvesting hay, he would initiate a water fight; this did not mean using a squirt gun, but rather a full bucket of water.
Anyone who knew Larry also knew he loved to talk; he adored socializing, valued a great game of sheephead and appreciated good food. He was a loyal Packers fan who also enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing and bowling. Larry helped with the election poll in the Eaton Township, assisted with the SS. Cyril and Methodius Parish Picnic, was a CCD instructor and was a member of the Denmark Chorus Booster Club.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; daughter, Christine Hawkes (Jeff Mease); and other extended family.
Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere from 4:00 to 6:45 pm on Friday, May 10, 2019. A short prayer service will conclude the evening at 6:45. He will be laid to rest at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.
The family requests no flowers or live plants due to allergy concerns. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences.
Larry will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him. A special thank you is given to the Unity Hospice team for their care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 8, 2019