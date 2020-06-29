Lawrence J. GerueAshwaubenon - Lawrence J. Gerue, 83, of Green Bay beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Rasmussen) Gerue departed this life on June 27, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital.Larry was born on January 10, 1937 in Ingalls, MI son of the late Victor and Fern (Lepins) Gerue. He graduated in 1954 from Stevenson Michigan High School.Larry enlisted in the US Army in 1955. In 1956, he was transferred to Germany with the 2nd Armor Division. Larry separated from active duty in 1957 and spent two years in the 84th Infantry Division (Reserves). During this time Larry also worked in the accounting department of Wisconsin Electric Power in Milwaukee.On June 14, 1958 he married Dorothy Rasmussen, his childhood friend. In 1963, They had two children, Cindy and Karl. Larry received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Social Studies from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and in 1968 a Master's Degree in American Foreign Relations also from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee.Larry began his teaching career in 1963 at Greenfield, Wisconsin High School, where he taught Social Studies for 10 years. During that time Larry was active in the Greenfield Education Association, serving as President, Past President, Faculty Representative, Chief Negotiator and Chairman of several committees.In August , 1973, Larry signed a contract to be the first Executive Director for the United Northeast Educators (UNE) representing approximately 800 members. During the first year, Larry's time was devoted to organizing more locals and establishing a new service organization. Within one year the decision was made to divide northeast Wisconsin into two UniServ units, Bayland and UNE, and employ a second Executive Director. By 1980, the membership had grown enough to hire a third Director and Larry became the Program Director employed jointly by the two UniServs.In 1995 he retired and he and Dorothy were able to enjoy biking, trail walking and traveling all over Wisconsin. They were also actively involved in the Democratic Party.He is survived by two children, Cindy (Joe) O'Brien and Karl Gerue, two grandchildren: Erin (Matt) McCarthy and Evan O'Brien along with a great grandson, Benjamin McCarthy. Larry also leaves a sister, Judy (Jim) Bastian. He is preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Gerue and a sister, Jeanne Gerue.All services are private. Interment will be Stephenson, MI. Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions of Green Bay have been entrusted with arrangements.