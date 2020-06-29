Lawrence J. Gerue
1937 - 2020
Lawrence J. Gerue

Ashwaubenon - Lawrence J. Gerue, 83, of Green Bay beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Rasmussen) Gerue departed this life on June 27, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital.

Larry was born on January 10, 1937 in Ingalls, MI son of the late Victor and Fern (Lepins) Gerue. He graduated in 1954 from Stevenson Michigan High School.

Larry enlisted in the US Army in 1955. In 1956, he was transferred to Germany with the 2nd Armor Division. Larry separated from active duty in 1957 and spent two years in the 84th Infantry Division (Reserves). During this time Larry also worked in the accounting department of Wisconsin Electric Power in Milwaukee.

On June 14, 1958 he married Dorothy Rasmussen, his childhood friend. In 1963, They had two children, Cindy and Karl. Larry received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Social Studies from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and in 1968 a Master's Degree in American Foreign Relations also from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee.

Larry began his teaching career in 1963 at Greenfield, Wisconsin High School, where he taught Social Studies for 10 years. During that time Larry was active in the Greenfield Education Association, serving as President, Past President, Faculty Representative, Chief Negotiator and Chairman of several committees.

In August , 1973, Larry signed a contract to be the first Executive Director for the United Northeast Educators (UNE) representing approximately 800 members. During the first year, Larry's time was devoted to organizing more locals and establishing a new service organization. Within one year the decision was made to divide northeast Wisconsin into two UniServ units, Bayland and UNE, and employ a second Executive Director. By 1980, the membership had grown enough to hire a third Director and Larry became the Program Director employed jointly by the two UniServs.

In 1995 he retired and he and Dorothy were able to enjoy biking, trail walking and traveling all over Wisconsin. They were also actively involved in the Democratic Party.

He is survived by two children, Cindy (Joe) O'Brien and Karl Gerue, two grandchildren: Erin (Matt) McCarthy and Evan O'Brien along with a great grandson, Benjamin McCarthy. Larry also leaves a sister, Judy (Jim) Bastian. He is preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Gerue and a sister, Jeanne Gerue.

All services are private. Interment will be Stephenson, MI. Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions of Green Bay have been entrusted with arrangements.








Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 29, 2020
I got to know Larry when I joined the Democratic Party of Green Bay, and I had great respect for his understanding of Robert's Rules of Order and his quiet intelligence during sometimes fraught meetings. We got to know him even better when he would grill the steaks for the annual summer picnic for the Party. And then even better when he worked at the Apple Store in Green Bay, one of our favorite haunts. Larry was such a nice guy...he will be missed.
Curt Andersen
Friend
June 29, 2020
Our condolences go out to the family of Larry and Dorothy. We were friends for many years through Bethany Methodist Church and thoroughly enjoyed our many interactions.
Mick & Vikki Davister
Friend
