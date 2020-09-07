Lawrence J. GoffardTownsend - Lawrence James Goffard, 78, of Townsend, WI passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Larry was born March 30, 1942 in Green Bay, WI the son of Wilbert and Lauretta (Wicker) Goffard. On August 31, 1963 he married Alice Mullen at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Oneida. He was employed at Ariens Co. Brillion for 40 years. Larry was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lakewood where he ushered, and the Townsend Flowage Association where he was on the board, he also did water sampling for the DNR and weed cutting, also a member of the Wisconsin Taxidermist. Larry liked watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood working, carving, old cars, traveling, taxidermy and the card club. He enjoyed the challenge of building and designing his dream home along with family members building it.Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Alice Goffard; his children, Dave (Mary) Goffard; Melvin (Charlene) Goffard; Ken (Linda) Goffard; Lynn (Dennis) O'Connell; Michelle (Scott) Boeder; siblings, Ralph (Helen) Goffard; Mary (Norb) VerBoomen; Clayton (Kathy) Goffard; sisters and brothers-in-law, Robert (Pat) Mullen, Janice Mullen, Norbert Mullen, Alvin (Bonnie) Mullen, Marlene Raasch, Mary (Lester) Hein, Jean (Bruce) Beno; 13 grandchildren, Jeremy (Brittany), Charity (Trever) Magnison, Mathew Goffard, Jessica (David) Beilfuss, Chris (Jenine), Nicholas, quadruplets; Evan, Jack, Samuel, Riley O'Connell, Dylan, Ryan, Rachel Boeder; and 10 great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Lauretta; brother, Joseph Goffard; father and mother-in-law, Emmet and Lucille Mullen; brothers-in-law, Thomas Raasch, Ron LeMere, Jerry Mullen, and John Mullen.Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lakewood with Father Phillip Dinh-Van-Thiep officiating. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to time of service at church.Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.co