|
|
Lawrence K. Andersen
Green Bay - Lawrence Kieth Andersen (Spike), 80, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, passed away on September 4, 2019, surrounded by his family. Spike was born on March 19, 1939 to Harvey and Doris Andersen. Graduating from Green Bay West High School in 1957, he went on to join the Army at 18 years old, serving in the reserves until 1965. On November 4th, 1961, he married Kathleen (Queenie) King, they were happily married for 57 years.
For 30 years, Spike worked at Red Owl Warehouse and for 14 of those years he drove the morning school bus route for Malchow Bus in Howard-Suamico to begin his day. This may have been a God send because he ended up driving City Bus for Green Bay for 20 years, retiring at 70 years old.
You could find Spike participating in the annual State of Wisconsin Bus Rodeos, taking home many awards and representing our district. He also looked forward to participating in the local chili cookoffs, bringing home well over a dozen trophies for "Spike's Hot Chili".
Spike's favorite travels were Kittery, Maine, staying right on the ocean at York Beach with the kids, Salem, Massachusetts and Moe's Italian Sandwiches in Portsmouth, and St. Germain, WI with the family among many other places.
Spike will be remembered by most for his wit, sense of humor and sarcasm, i.e. "your what hurts"? He had a wonderful life … his one request was for "It's a wonderful world" by Rod Stewart to be played at his service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Doris Andersen, sisters-in-law, Sharon Routheau and Sandy Parins; brother-in-law, Robert (Corky) King.
Lawrence is survived by his wife, Kathleen and his beloved furry friend Hershey; his daughters, Sheri (Al) Gardapee and Lisa Andersen (Jim) Kinney; his son, Gregg (Amy) Andersen; his grandchildren, Ashley (Calvin) Davis, Rob (Elizabeth) Hock, Katie (Chris) Dix, Zachary (Emily) Gardapee; great-grandchildren, Dawson Hock, Kinslee Gardapee, and three on the way; his brothers Harvey (Carol), William, Curt (Linda); sister, Louise Lowery; brother, Craig; brother-in-law, Jerry Parins, sisters-in-law, Barbara Engels and Judy VandenHoogen.
Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 12 to 1 PM. A prayer service will follow at 1 PM. Entombment will be at Fort Howard Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, Spike requested a donation to the Humane Society.
A special thank you goes out to Unity Hospice who offered amazing care and support during Spike's journey of illness and death.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019